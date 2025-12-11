Shaw Local

Unknown shooter in Joliet fired gunshot toward the ground

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

An “unknown” person in Joliet fired a gunshot toward the ground in an incident that caused no property damage or physical injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:44 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Munroe Street, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Further investigation revealed that an unknown individual discharged a single round toward the ground while standing in the street before running from the area,” English said.

No property or people were struck by gunfire, he said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

