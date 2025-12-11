Plainfield man charged with assault with a knife, firearm after barricade incident

A Plainfield man is facing misdemeanor charges after he was accused of threatening a family member with a knife, crashing his vehicle into a light pole and yelling at someone while waving a firearm.

On Thursday, Plainfield police officials announced the charges against Ryan Harter, 41, following an investigation of the Nov. 23 incident in the 25400 block of West Springview Court in Plainfield.

The incident led to police engaged in four hours of negotiation with Harter, who as eventually taken into protective custody and then sent to a hospital, according to Plainfield police officials.

At the time of the incident, officers received information indicating a 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside a residence while in possession of a firearm, police said.

A perimeter was established around the residence, and officers from the Joliet Police Department’s Special Operations Squad were called to the scene to provide assistance, police said.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered additional details that were unknown to the police on Nov. 23.

Harter was driving a vehicle occupied by three juvenile family members and he threatened one of them with a knife, police said.

A short time later, Harter lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole, police said.

Harter left the scene without contacting the police department as required by law and walked to his residence, police said.

While at his residence, Harter obtained a firearm and stepped outside onto his porch, where he yelled and waved the firearm at someone whom police officials described as an “uninvolved individual.”

Following the investigation, Harter was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a knife, aggravated assault with a firearm, leaving the scene of property damage, disorderly conduct and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Harter was then released from police custody.