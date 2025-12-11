Joliet teen charged in burglaries at several businesses

A Joliet teenager has been charged with four additional counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property following the investigations related to burglaries of local businesses, Joliet police said.

Following his arrest on Nov. 20 for burglaries to Dollar Tree, Wendy’s, and Dunkin’ on Joliet’s west side, Jalen Davis, 18, was questioned about his involvement in additional burglaries to businesses in other areas of Joliet, police said.

Police said detectives identified Davis as a suspect in burglaries at the following businesses:

Oct. 30 – Joliet Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive. Davis is suspected of entering the closed stadium and causing damage to different areas of the property, police said.

Nov. 12 – Subway Restaurant, 2892 Plainfield Road. Davis is suspected of entering the closed business and stealing cash from a safe, police said.

Nov. 17 – Valle’s Produce, 704 W. Jefferson St. Davis is suspected of attempting to enter the closed business by force, causing damage to the exterior of the business, but did not gain access, police said.

Nov. 17 – Los Gorditas Restaurant, 907 W. Jefferson St. Davis is suspected of attempting to enter the closed business by force, entering a window, and taking cash from a register, police said.

Detectives on Monday obtained arrest warrants for the charges listed above, and Davis was placed into custody without incident on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Campbell Street, police said.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and released on a notice to appear in court for these additional charges, police said.