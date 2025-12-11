73-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint inside Homer Glen home

Will County Sheriff’s Office in Joliet on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion in which a 73-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and then left tied up inside her Homer Glen home

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a home invasion in the 16800 block of South Deer Path at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman told deputies that upon returning home from grocery shopping and pulling her vehicle into her garage, she was confronted by a Black male wearing a black hoodie who was holding a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The offender pointed his handgun at her and demanded cash. A second male, who was described similarly, got out of a dark-colored Acura that had been following the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim said the offenders forced her into her residence at gunpoint, sat her in a chair, and bound her wrists and ankles using items from inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The two offenders removed a credit card from the woman’s purse, demanding her PIN number, and threatening her life, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after the offenders left the residence, $2,000 was taken from the victim’s account at a bank located in Orland Park, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman told deputies she was able to free herself from being tied up about 20 minutes after the offenders left her home, and she sought help from a neighbor.

Deputies at the scene were able to confirm that the Acura used by the offenders was stolen out of Chicago, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, working with other law enforcement agencies, determined that the offenders and the vehicle were no longer in the area and were headed to Chicago, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was not located, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, investigators believe this was a random but targeted incident due to the victim’s age, the sheriff’s office said.

“We remind the public to remain alert and aware of your surroundings, especially when arriving home. If you observe suspicious individuals or vehicles in your neighborhood, please contact law enforcement immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.