Joliet residence struck by gunfire

A Joliet residence was struck by one round of gunfire last week.

At 12:04 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Ohio Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned the south side of a residence had been struck by one round of gunfire, English said. While the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area for further evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.