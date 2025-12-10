Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet residence struck by gunfire

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet residence was struck by one round of gunfire last week.

At 12:04 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Ohio Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned the south side of a residence had been struck by one round of gunfire, English said. While the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area for further evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they want to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

JolietWill CountyCrime and CourtsLocal NewsJoliet PoliceJoliet Police DepartmentGunsWill County Front Headlines
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News