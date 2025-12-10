Joliet police seek help in finding missing woman

Melinda Hall is 51-years-old, 5' 6”, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. On Wednesday. Dec. 10, Joliet police reported her missing. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

The Joliet Police Department on Wednesday evening asked the community for assistance in finding a missing woman.

Melinda Hall, of the 900 block of Plainfield Road, is a 51-year-old woman, described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 250 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat and white shoes, and was carrying a red duffle bag and gray backpack.

Joliet police said Hall may “be in a vulnerable state related to mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division.

The report of Hall going missing comes two days after Joliet police reported Monday that 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson went missing from the 500 block of East Clay Street in Joliet.