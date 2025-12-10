Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet police seek help in finding missing woman

Alert comes just 2 days after teen went missing

Melinda Hall is 51-years-old, 5' 6”, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. On Wednesday. Dec. 10, Joliet police reported her missing.

Melinda Hall is 51-years-old, 5' 6”, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. On Wednesday. Dec. 10, Joliet police reported her missing. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

By Jessie Molloy

The Joliet Police Department on Wednesday evening asked the community for assistance in finding a missing woman.

Melinda Hall, of the 900 block of Plainfield Road, is a 51-year-old woman, described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 250 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat and white shoes, and was carrying a red duffle bag and gray backpack.

Joliet police said Hall may “be in a vulnerable state related to mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division.

The report of Hall going missing comes two days after Joliet police reported Monday that 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson went missing from the 500 block of East Clay Street in Joliet.

Photo of Zaniyah Johnson provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department.

Photo of Zaniyah Johnson provided by the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police D)

Will CountyJolietJoliet PoliceShaw Local Front HeadlinesBreakingLocal News

Jessie Molloy

Jessie has been reporting in Chicago and south suburban Will and Cook counties since 2011.