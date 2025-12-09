Shaw Local

Peotone girls basketball edges Reed-Custer: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

By Hart Pisani

Girls basketball

Peotone 38, Reed-Custer 36: The Blue Devils got the road win, while the Comets were led by Alyssa Wollenzien (14 points, seven rebounds, six steals).

Beecher 52, Gardner South-Wilmington 35: GSW was led by Maddie Simms with 16 points.

Lisle 51, Wilmington 43: The Wildcats led early, but ultimately fell on the road.

Moline 60, Seneca 35: The Irish lost at home, with Camryn Stecken leading their effort with 10 points.

Dwight 58, Putnam County 19: The Trojans got a lopsided road win.

Nazareth 92, Romeoville 21: The Spartans lost a challenging one on the road.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.