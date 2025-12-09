Peotone girls basketball edges Reed-Custer: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Peotone 38, Reed-Custer 36: The Blue Devils got the road win, while the Comets were led by Alyssa Wollenzien (14 points, seven rebounds, six steals).

Beecher 52, Gardner South-Wilmington 35: GSW was led by Maddie Simms with 16 points.

Lisle 51, Wilmington 43: The Wildcats led early, but ultimately fell on the road.

Moline 60, Seneca 35: The Irish lost at home, with Camryn Stecken leading their effort with 10 points.

Dwight 58, Putnam County 19: The Trojans got a lopsided road win.

Nazareth 92, Romeoville 21: The Spartans lost a challenging one on the road.