Joliet teen reported missing, police seeking assistance

Photo of Zaniyah Johnson provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police D)

A teen has been reported missing from Joliet and police are requesting help in finding her.

On Monday, Joliet police officials announced they are seeking assistance with finding Zaniyah Johnson, 17, who was reported missing from the 500 block of East Clay Street in Joliet.

Johnson is 5-foot-9 in height and she weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is black and red.

Johnson also has a cut on her lip and scratch on her neck, according to Joliet police. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red-and-white lettering, grey leggings, and black-and-gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location should call 911 or the the Joliet Police Department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.