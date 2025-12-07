Plainfield East boys basketball beats Larkin: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball

Plainfield East 79, Larkin 33: The Bengals got a big non-conference win. Alijah Little scored 16 points with six assists while KJ Miller nearly had a triple-double (nine points, nine assists, nine rebounds).

Plainfield Central 71, Dixon 55: The Wildcats got a big non-conference win on the road.

Joliet Central 45, Elk Grove Village 43: The Steelmen got their first win of the season.

Homewood-Flossmoor 55, Bolingbrook 50: The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 60, Prospect 55: Bolingbrook got the win at the Fremd Invitational.

Lockport 63, Montini 43: Laura Arstikaitis was the MVP of the game for the Porters at the Fremd Invitational.

Stagg 49, Romeoville 30: The Spartans suffered a challenging home loss.

Dwight 46, Streator 28: Dwight got a big-time home win against Streator.

Metea Valley 47, Plainfield East 36: The Bengals suffered a road loss in a non-conference game.

Boys wrestling

Providence Catholic wins McLaughlin Invite: The Celtics finished with 227 points as a team. Minooka was third with 197, Plainfield East was 11th with 66, Plainfield South had 60 points and finished 12th. Joliet Central was 18th and Romeoville was 23rd.

Morris finishes 5th at E-Rab Giardini Invitational: Morris had 147 points as a team.

Seneca takes second at Seneca Invitational: The Irish had 205 points as a team. Chris Thompson (113), Ethan Othon (132), Gunner Varland (157) and Landen Venecia (190) all won championships on the day.

Girls wrestling

Bolingbrook finishes 10th at Larkin Girls Invite: The Raiders scored 91 points as a team.

Minooka wins Princeton Invitational: The Indians finished with 163 points as a team.

Boys bowling

Lemont’s Karson Shoup finishes third at T.F. South Bowling Bonanza: Aaron Schmeltzer finished fourth for Lemont.

Girls bowling

Minooka finishes second at Jeff Bailey Baker Invitational: Plainfield Central finished fifth as a team at the first Jeff Bailey Invite.