Minooka Girls basketball improves to 6-1: Thursday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Minooka 54, Yorkville 37: At Yorkville, Madelyn Kiper scored 24 points as the Indians rolled in the Southwest Prairie Contest. Naya Carter added 20 as Minooka improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the SPC.

Lockport 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32: At Lockport, Evelyn Ingram scored 18 points to lead the Porters to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Lockport improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SWSC.

Coal City 45, Wilmington 34: At Coal City, Sydney Larson scored 17 points to lead the Coalers to the win in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Laura Christopher added 11 for Coal City (3-5, 1-1).

Lemont 42, Richards 34: At Oak Lawn, Claire Podrebarac led the way with 12 points and Vivian Antolak added 11 as Lemont improved to 2-2 on the season.

Bolingbrook 60, Oswego 23: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders won in the SPC.

Stagg 61, Lincoln-Way East 55 (OT): At Frankfort, the Griffens fell to the Chargers in an SWSC matchup.

Plainfield Central 61, Romeoville 34: At Plainfield, the Wildcats rolled past the Spartans in the SPC.

Lincoln-Way Central 39, Sandburg 37: At Orland Park, Brooke Katzmann led the way for the Knights with 15 points and Olivia Gehrke and Christina Galka added eight points each for LWC (3-4, 1-1).

Fieldcrest 60, Dwight 54: At Minonk, no individual stats were available.

Herscher 47, Reed-Custer 39: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 19 points and 10 rebounds as R-C (4-3, 0-2) dropped the ICE contest to the Tigers.

Boys basketball

Lemont 63, Richards 55: At Lemont, Zane Schneider led four players in double figures as Lemont opened up play in the South Suburban Conference with the win. Julian Overton, Luke Glotzbach, and Danny Jaquez added 11 points each for Lemont (4-1, 1-0).

Boys wrestling

Morris 52, LaSalle-Peru 15: At Morris, Jay Hughes, Chase Valentine, Parker Barry, Jack Meloun, Brock Claypool, Jordan Martinez, Carter Skoff, Owen Olson, and Malachi Congo won matches for Morris.

Seneca 53, Herscher 27: At Seneca, Chris Thompson, Raiden terry, Ethan Othon, Parker Jones, Chase Rod, Gunnar Varland, Matthew Bauerly, Gryphon Wills and Landyn Ramsey won matches for the Irish.

Sandwich 47, Seneca 33: At Seneca, Terry, Othon, Varland, Ramsey, Thompson and Landen Venecia were among the winners for Seneca.

Girls wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: At Coralville, IA, Zoe Dempsey of LIncoln-Way Central advanced to the title match at 115. Claudia Heeney moved to the title match for Lockport at 140.

Lemont 24, Argo 12: At Lemont, Ariana Baier, Ciara Cordova, Gianna Araujo-Dominguez, Molly O’Connor, Emma Lappay won matches for Lemont.

Minooka 50, Joliet West 24: At Minooka, the Indians took down the Tigers in an SPC matchup.

Minooka 43, Homewood-Flossmoor 30: At Minooka, the hosts cruised to the tri-meet win over the Vikings.

Boys bowling

Lemont 1,911, Evergreen Park 1,843: At Lemont, Aaron Schmeltzer had a high game of 236 to lead Lemont in the SSC matchup.