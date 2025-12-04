Shaw Local

The Herald-News

Wilmington boys basketball opens season with win over Iroquois West: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

By Rob Oesterle

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 54, Iroquois West 27: The Wildcats opened their season with the nonconference win. Brysen Meents led Wilmington with 11 points, while Walter Gross scored 10, Brodie Strong scored nine, Declan Moran scored eight, and Ryan Kettman put in six.

Joliet Catholic 71, IMSA 52: The Hilltoppers got the win in the Bernie Wilkie Classic at Aurora Christian. Jayden Armstrong led a balanced attack with 18 points, while Brady Tunkel and Donavyn Simmons each scored 14. Danny Cervantes added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-Point 50, Gardner-S. Wilmington 32: The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 11 points and Maddie Simms with 10.

BOYS BOWLING

Plainfield North 2,591, Plainfield East 2,513: The Tigers picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win, led by a 618 series from Gatlin Dehm.

Joliet Central d. Romeoville: The Steelmen got their first win of the season, led by senior Garrett Johnson’s 673 series.

Rob Oesterle

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years.