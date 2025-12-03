Will County warming centers for those in need during cold blast

Places to keep warm will be available to people who do not have adequate heat in their residences or those who are homeless as a quick blast of Arctic air is moving in late Wednesday night through Thursday night.
The Will County Emergency Management Agency maintains a list of warming centers on its website but recommends people call ahead to make sure the centers are open and operational.
Here is a list of warming centers are available throughout Will County https://www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling