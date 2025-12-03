Lincoln-Way West wins nonconference thriller: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way West 56, Oak Lawn 54: At New Lenox, Ryan Hegji hit a jumper with six seconds left to give the Warriors the nonconference win. Hegji led all scorers with 19 points, Eiden Kubilius added 13 and Drake Been 10 for West (4-1).

Minooka 53, Joliet Central 50: At Joliet, Brady Hairald led the way with 20 points, seven boards and five steals as the Indians improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the SPC.

Lockport 61, Thornridge 44: At Dalton, Nedas Venckus scored 23 points to keep the Porters unbeaten (5-0). Nojus Venckus added 13 and Trace Schaaf chipped in with 10 points and eight boards for Lockport.

Princeton 60, Seneca 58: At Seneca, Brayden Simek scored 19 to lead the Irish in a nonconference contest with the Tigers. Zeb Maxwell added 13 and Brady Sheehy chipped in with 12 for Seneca (2-2).

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Clifton Central 48: At Clifton, the Panthers picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Comets in a River Valley Conference contest.

Oswego East 60, Plainfield East 58: At Plainfield, KJ Miller scored 21 points as the Bengals fell short in their Southwest Prairie Conference opener. Alijah Little added 12 and Justin Paszkowski 11 for East (3-2, 0-1).

Plainfield South 43, Plainfield North 35: At Plainfield, the Cougars’ first win of the season came versus the Tigers in an SPC contest.

Benet 51, Joliet Catholic 27: At Lisle, the Hilltoppers fell to the defending Class 4A champions in an East Suburban Catholic contest.

Yorkville 55, Joliet West 43: At Joliet, the Foxes edged the Tigers in an SPC contest.

Girls basketball

Lockport 54, Andrew 46: At Tinley Park, Evelyn Ingram scored 17 points to lead the Porters to the SWSC win. Rowan McCarter added 12 and Laura Arstikaitis 10 for Lockport (3-2, 1-0).

Plainfield North 51, Plainfield South 50: At Plainfield, the Cougars squeaked by the Tigers in an SPC contest.

Minooka 59, Joliet Central 44: At Minooka, the Indians opened SPC play with the win over the Steelmen.

Joliet Catholic 56, Coal City 23: At Joliet, the Angels improved to 2-3 on the year by defeating the Coalers in a nonconference contest.

Dwight 54, Somonauk 41: At Somonauk, the Trojans improved to 4-2 with the nonconference win.

Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Lincoln-Way East 57: At Flossmoor, the Griffins dropped their second straight in the SWSC opener.

Loyola 64, Providence 39: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell for the first time this season in a GCAC contest with the Ramblers.

Princeton 58, Seneca 38: At Seneca, Graysen Provance scored 16 points as the Irish fell to the Tigers in a nonconference contest. Tessa Krull added 10 points and Elsa Douglas seven for Seneca (3-3).

Boys bowling

Minooka 3,096, Joliet Central 2,398: At Minooka, the Indians defeated the Steelmen in an SPC contest.