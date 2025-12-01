Joliet police: Man reported missing in Chicago may be in the area

Daniel “Dan” Davis, 59, was reported missing to the Chicago Police Department last week, Joliet police said. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

The Joliet Police Department is sharing information about a man reported missing to the Chicago Police Department this past week.

Daniel “Dan” Davis is an “endangered adult” and there have been “unconfirmed sightings” of a male matching his description recently in the Joliet area, the Joliet police said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Davis is 59 years old, 5′7″, 165 pounds, and last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket, red Indiana University sweatshirt, and black jeans, Joliet police said.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Dan Davis is encouraged to call 911, the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-2491, or Chicago Police Department Area 2 at 312-747-8274.