Discover beekeeping and birdwatching at Will County forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of Dec. 8. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Melodies in the Morning – 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Enjoy the beauty of a winter morning while learning about local birds and their calls at this free 55-and-older event.

Meet a Beekeeper – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 13, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Meet local beekeeper Dade Bradley to chat about the art of beekeeping, ask questions and learn how to support these important pollinators. This free event is intended for all ages.

Birds and Beans – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Sip hot coffee while birdwatching through the picture windows of Isle a la Cache library. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older.