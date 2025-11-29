Plainfield East boys top Thornridge to improve to 3-0: The Herald-News Friday roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plainfield East 76, Thornridge 62: At the St. Charles East Ron Johnson Tournament, KJ Miller led the Bengals (3-0) to the win with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Aljah Little had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Danny Sepulveda added 11 points and four rebounds. Due to the expected weather, the Bengals will play for the tourney title Monday instead of Saturday.

Bolingbrook 58, Peoria 54: At the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Trey Brost led the Raiders with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Brady Pettigrew had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Lincoln-Way West 53, Joliet Central 46: At the WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament, Drake Been led the Warriors (2-1) with 17 points, while Luke Gouty had 10 points. Joliet Central fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Lemont 72, Bradley-Bourbonnais 54: At the WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament, Lemont improved to 3-0 and advanced to Saturday’s title game against Lockport with the win. Ryan Crane led with 23 points, while Julian Overton scored 17.

Lockport 79, Minooka 45: At the WJOL Tournament, Nedas Venckus led Lockport (3-0) with 20 points and five assists, while Owen Nemecek had 15 points and five rebounds. Gavin Anderson scored 11 points and Nathan Munson had 10 points and eight assists for the Porters, who play Lemont on Saturday for the championship.

Plainfield North 74, St. Charles East 62: At the St. Charles East Ron Johnson Tournament, the Tigers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.

Coal City 45, Morris 35: At the Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament, RJ Kennedy led Morris (1-2) with 13 points and six rebounds, while Landon Norris added nine points. Braden Walker led the Coalers (2-1) with 16 points, while Julian Micetich scored seven and Dane Noffsinger added six.

Hall 67, Seneca 45: At the Serena Tournament, Brady Sheedy led the Irish with 11 points, while Miles LeRoy added 10.

Brother Rice 53, Joliet West 45: At the Riverside-Brookfield Bill VandeMerkt Tournament, the Tigers fell to 1-2 with the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 48, Wheaton North 47: At the Lyons Invitational, the Griffins improved to 3-0 with the win.