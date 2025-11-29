Illinois State Police operation conducted to honor trooper injured in Scott’s Law crash

The Illinois State Police conducted a crime suppression operation in honor of a trooper who was severely injured in a 2021 Scott’s Law crash in Will County.

Between Nov. 17 and Tuesday, the Special Operations Group for the state police conducted the interdiction and crime suppression detail in northern Illinois.

The operation was in honor of Trooper Brian Frank, who was severely injured in a crash Feb. 15, 2021, while he was on duty and responding to another crash on Interstate 55, just north of Route 30, in Will County.

Frank’s injuries required “extended hospitalizations,” and he has been “unable to return to duty due to the extent of his injuries,” according to state police.

Angel Casillas, 25, was sentenced to a year and three months in prison in 2023 after he pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s Law by crashing into Frank’s squad vehicle.

The law requires motorists to either change lanes or reduce speed while approaching a stationary emergency vehicle.

The crime suppression detail conducted by the Special Operations Group was meant to honor Frank’s “dedication to keeping Illinois roadways safe from guns and drug trafficking.”

Frank served with the Illinois State Police Highway Interdiction Team.

The crime suppression detail used “multiagency intelligence and technology in a unified effort to combat interstate gun and drug trafficking,” according to Illinois State Police.

Some of the results of the detail included:

• 17 arrests

• 31 felony charges

• seizure of four firearms

• seizure of 154 pounds of marijuana

• recovery of five vehicles

During the operation on Nov. 24, a trooper in Will County stopped a commercial vehicle to conduct a motor carrier safety inspection, according to Illinois State Police.

That led to the discovery of more than 150 pounds of marijuana, and the trooper took one person into custody on a charge of marijuana trafficking, according to Illinois State Police.