Scouting America closing the Rainbow Council office in Lockport

Boy Scouts of America, Rainbow Council relocated its service center from Morris to Lockport in 2017. The facility is now being sold.

The Scouting America Rainbow Council has announced that it will be shuttering its Lockport Service Center and relocating to a smaller space due to diminished need for a physical meeting space.

In a letter addressed to its volunteers, families, and supporters, the council stated that “membership has declined to a point where maintaining the facility is no longer practical.”

“Eight years ago, the Council moved its office and store to a more accessible location in Lockport,” Scout Executive and CEO Ted Karns said. “At the time, the service center was an ideal fit for our needs. Yet none of us could have anticipated the changes that were to come.”

Karns noted that the organization has been growing more reliant on virtual meetings, which has reduced the demand for a physical gathering space.

“After thorough evaluation, we have made the decision to sell the Lockport Service Center and move to a smaller, more affordable facility that better aligns with our current membership needs,” Karns said in the announcement. “The Scouting Program has never been defined by buildings. It flourishes in the field through the dedication of our charter partners and adult leaders.”

The Rainbow Council serves youth and volunteers in Kankakee, Will, and Grundy counties.

The Rainbow Council moved from Morris to the former Lockport Police Station at 921 S. State St. in 2017, a location which has also been complicated by the City of Lockport’s revitalization efforts for the downtown.

In his letter, Karns noted “While the resurgence of downtown Lockport is excellent, parking has become an issue” for the current center.

As part of the office relocation, the Scout Shop will also have its size reduced “significantly.”

“The truth is, most people looking for camping gear and apparel rarely come to the service center for these items,” Karns said, due to the increase in online retailers, including the National Online Scout Shop.

The new, redesigned store will focus instead on exclusively selling Rainbow council merchandise, advancement materials, and select uniform items.

It has not been announced when exactly the relocation will happen, as the council needs to find a buyer for the property, however, in preparation, the council will begin selling its current store inventory at a discount to its local members.

The announcement noted that when the office reopens after Thanksgiving, all merchandise, excluding advancement items, OA products, and special orders, will be marked down by 20%. The store will also operate with extended Saturday hours until it is permanently closed on Dec. 15.

“We recognize that this change may cause some inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for that,” said Karns. “However, by rightsizing the store and service center, we believe we are taking important steps to strengthen and sustain our local Scouting program.”