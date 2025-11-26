Bolingbrook boys basketball opens season with win: Tuesday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Bolingbrook 88, Sacred Heart Griffin 54: At Decatur, Brady Pettigrew scored 20 as the Raiders cruised to a season-opening win over the Cyclones at the Decatur Turkey Tournament. TJ Williams added 18 for Bolingbrook (1-0). The Raiders will face state-ranked Peoria High next.

Plainfield East 65, Wheaton Academy 61: At St. Charles, Justin Paszkowski and Alijah Little scored 18 points each to lead the Bengals to the win at the Ron Johnson St. Charles East Tournament. KJ Miller added 14 points and five rebounds for East (2-0).

Reed-Custer 47, St. Anne 46: At Herscher, sophomore Matt Kuban poured in 20 points to lead the Comets to their first win of the season at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament. Kaiden Klein added 12 points, and Jesse Tresouthick scored 11 for R-C (1-0).

Morris 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: At Coal City, Robert Kennedy scored 15 points, and Austin de la Hera added 10 as Morris picked up the win at the Coal City-Manteno Turkey Tournament. Landon Norris and Hayden Macdonald added six points each for Morris (1-1). Cameron Gray tied for game-best honors for GSW (0-2) with 15 points.

Schaumburg 62, Plainfield North 28: At St. Charles, the Tigers fell at the Ron Johnson Tournament at St. Charles East.

Southland College Prep 60, Coal City 51: At Coal City, Connor Henline led the Coalers with 10 points as they fell to the Eagles at the Coal City-Manteno Tournament. Braden Walker had nine points, and Gaven Vestal added eight for Coal City (1-1).

Romeoville 60, Willowbrook 56: At Bensenville, Jamarri Fears went for 16 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Spartans improved to 2-0 with the win at the Fenton Tournament. Deon Grant added 14, Daylyn Porter 12 and Seth Covington 11 for the Spartans.

Waubonsie Valley 47, Lincoln-Way East 37: At Downers Grove, the Griffins dropped to 1-1 at the Downers Grove North Tournament with the loss to the Trojans.

Hillcrest 46, Lincoln-Way Central 33: At Chicago Heights, the Knights fell to the Hawks at the Chicago Heights Tournament falling to 1-1 overall.

Stagg 56, Plainfield South 35: At Palos Hills, the Cougars dropped one to the host Chargers.

Tri-Valley 72, Dwight 29: At Dwight, the Trojans fell to the Vikings.

Girls basketball

Plainfield South 61, Warren Township 49: At Darien, Layla LsSure scored 16 points, and Asia Sudberry added 14 as the Cougars won at the Hinsdale South Tournament. Zahira Edwards added 11 points as the Cougars improved to 2-1.

Herscher 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: At Gardner, Maddie Simms had 12 points to lead the Panthers in their nonconference contest with the Tigers. Kaylee Tousignant added 10 points for GSW (0-5).

Minooka 48, Downers Grove South 37: At Minooka, the Indians improved to 4-1 with the nonconference win over the Mustangs.

Lincoln-Way West 82, Simeon 39: At New Lenox, the Warriors improved to 4-1 with the rout of the Wolverines.

Lakes 38, Plainfield East 33: At Park Ridge, the Bengals fell to the Eagles at the Maine East Tournament.

St. Bede 50, Seneca 47: At Seneca, Graysen Provance scored 24 points as the Lady Irish dropped their Tri-County Conference opener to the Bruins. Kylee Rowley added six points for Seneca (3-2, 0-1).

Plainfield Central 35, West Aurora 24: At Aurora, the Wildcats broke a halftime tie with a 17-point third quarter to edge the Blackhawks at the West Aurora Tournament. Central improved to 2-1.

Boys wrestling

Marmion 73, Lockport 5: At Lockport, Justin Wardlow won his match at 157 for the Porters by technical fall.