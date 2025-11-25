Shaw Local

Will County Board to meet this week to discuss 2026 budget deficit

The Will County Office Building is at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Bob Okon

The Will County Board will meet Friday to deal with a $2.8 million deficit in the 2026 budget.

The agenda for the meeting at 10 a.m. Friday includes a resolution to use county cash reserves to cover the deficit.

The board last week approved a budget but reduced the property tax levy proposed by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertinop-Tarrant to pay for it.

The reduced levy was supported by board Republicans along with one Democrat. A few Republicans at the meeting said they supported using cash reserves to balance the budget.

