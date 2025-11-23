Bolingbrook downs Evanston in girls basketball: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 51, Evanston 40: Free throws sealed it for the Raiders down the stretch.

Naperville Central 70, Romeoville 42: Romeoville was defeated at the Naperville Central/Benet Tournament tip-off.

Breese Central 41, Lockport 30: The Porters lost in the Southern Illinois Shootout at O’Fallon. They later lost to O’Fallon 51-30.

Joliet Central 64, Tinley Park 13: The Steelmen got their first wiin of the season at the WJOL tournament.

Plainfield North 51, Joliet Catholic 34: The Tigers took down the Angels in the penultimate game of the WJOL Tournament.

Lincoln-Way Central 56, Joliet West 31: The Knights took down the Tigers in the second game of the day at the WJOL Tournament.

Lincoln-Way East 64, Conant 46: The Griffins got the win at the Lyons Invitational.

Lincoln-Way West 49, Rich Township 26: The Warriors got the win at the Raptor Classic.

Peoria Manual 40, Seneca 28: Graysen Provance led Seneca with 14 points at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament.

Boys bowling

Minooka finishes first at Plainfield North Invitational: Minooka finished the Invite with 6,493 pins. David Pratt led the way, finishing third with 1,351 pins. Ben Clark finished fifth and Will Simpson was ninth. Joliet Central’s Garrett Johnson finished second overall.