Plainfield North girls basketball gets first win of season: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Plainfield North 66, Joliet West 30: Plainfield North picked up its first win of the season, while Joliet West took its first loss at the WJOL Tournament.

Providence 71, Tinley Park 15: Landrie Callahan led the Celtics with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the WJOL Tournament.

Minooka 48, Joliet Central 36: The Indians are 2-0 after the win, while the Steelmen are still seeking their first win.

Plainfield Central 50, Morris 48: The Wildcats opened the season with a tight victory.

Lockport 65, Wheaton North 38: Evelyn Ingram led the Porters with 18 points, while Katie Peetz had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Joliet Catholic 42, Lincoln-Way Central 36: JCA picked up its first victory of the season while handing the Knights their first loss in the WJOL Tournament.

Coal City 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: Maddie Simms led GSW with nine points, but the Coalers got the win in the Comet Classic

Wilmington 43, Reed-Custer 24: The host team took the loss at the Comet Classic.