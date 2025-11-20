Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Plainfield North girls basketball gets first win of season: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Plainfield North 66, Joliet West 30: Plainfield North picked up its first win of the season, while Joliet West took its first loss at the WJOL Tournament.

Providence 71, Tinley Park 15: Landrie Callahan led the Celtics with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the WJOL Tournament.

Minooka 48, Joliet Central 36: The Indians are 2-0 after the win, while the Steelmen are still seeking their first win.

Plainfield Central 50, Morris 48: The Wildcats opened the season with a tight victory.

Lockport 65, Wheaton North 38: Evelyn Ingram led the Porters with 18 points, while Katie Peetz had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Joliet Catholic 42, Lincoln-Way Central 36: JCA picked up its first victory of the season while handing the Knights their first loss in the WJOL Tournament.

Coal City 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: Maddie Simms led GSW with nine points, but the Coalers got the win in the Comet Classic

Wilmington 43, Reed-Custer 24: The host team took the loss at the Comet Classic.

Joliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois