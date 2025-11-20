Shaw Local

Five players to watch this boys basketball season in the Herald-News area

Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew goes in for the dunk against Hinsdale South in the 50th Annual Jack Tosh Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at York High School.

Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew will be one of the top players in the Herald-News area this season. (Gary Middendorf)

By Rob Oesterle

There are several talented boys basketball players in the Herald-News area, but here are five in particular worth keeping an eye on this season.

Brady Pettigrew, Bolingbrook, so., G

Pettigrew is considered one of the top players in the country for his class. He averaged 13 points a game last year as a freshman for the Raiders and was an All-Conference and All-State selection. With JT Pettigrew [Valparaiso] graduated and Davion Thompson transferred, Brady Pettigrew will be called upon to shoulder more of the load this season. What he did last year shows that he is up for the challenge.

Amir Shannon, Joliet West, sr., G

The Tigers lost quite a bit of production from last year’s 21-10 team, but Shannon was a mainstay in the starting lineup. He and senior guard Luke Grevengoed will combine to form one of the top backcourts in the area. Shannon’s ability to create off the dribble as well as hit a 3-pointer makes him especially dangerous to opponents and fun to watch for basketball fans.

KJ Miller, Plainfield East, jr., G

Miller has one of the purest jump shots in the area, as evidenced by the fact that he set the Bengals’ school record for 3-pointers in a game (8) and in a season (76) last year. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Look for those numbers to go up this season after having his sophomore year to adjust to the varsity game. He has grown two inches and is now listed at 6-7.

Jayden Armstrong, Joliet Catholic, sr., G

Armstrong, also an electric wide receiver for the football team, showcased his athletic ability on the hardwood last year, earning All-East Suburban Catholic Conference honors. His play also helped lead the Hilltoppers to a Class 2A regional championship. He will try to help his team be in the fight for the last ESCC race, as the teams will be joining the Chicago Catholic League next year.

Nojus Venckus, Lockport, jr., G

Nojus Venckus averaged nine points a game last season for the Porters and he shot 40% from 3-point range as a sophomore. Couple that production and potential with his twin brother, Nedas, who averaged eight points a game and shot 38% from beyond the arc, and it will be a tough combination for Lockport opponents to match up against this season.

