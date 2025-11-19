Seneca and Reed-Custer improve to 2-0: Tuesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 50, Streator 14: At Seneca, Graysen Provance outscored the visiting Bulldogs with 15 points as the Irish improved to 2-0 at the Flanagan-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament. Tessa Krull added 10 points and Camryn Stecken added seven for Seneca (2-0).

Reed-Custer 39, Grant Park 19: At Braidwood, Alyssa Wollenzien scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Comets improved to 2-0 to start the season. Atiana Hood added six points and Harlie Liebermann five for R-C.

Dwight 58, Newark 20: At Somonauk, the Trojans opened the season with a win at the Somonauk Tournament. A 22-6 run to open the game was all Dwight (1-0) needed.

Rosary 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 29: At Braidwood, Maddie Simms had 11 points as the Panthers fell in their season opener at the Comet Classic at Reed-Custer. Leah Olson added seven points and Lilyan Eddy six and Kaylee Tousignant five for GSW (0-1).