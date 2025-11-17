Plainfield’s Mia Ceballos swims to all-state accolades: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls swimming

Plainfield’s Ceballos all-state: The Plainfield girls swimming co-op’s Mia Ceballos, a Plainfield Central senior, earned all-state honors Saturday at the IHSA State Finals contested at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Ceballos placed 15th in the 100-yard free style with a time of 52.26 seconds.

Football

8A – Fremd 34, Bolingbrook 33: Fremd erased an early 14-point deficit and survived a wild finish to beat Bolingbrook 34-33 in a Class 8A quarterfinal matchup Saturday, sending the Vikings to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

8A – Mount Carmel 48, Lincoln-Way East 7: The Caravan threw down the gauntlet immediately, needing less than three minutes to score as Nathan Samuels scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the night from 29 yards.

Lincoln-Way East (9-3) immediately showed signs of what was going to be problematic for the Griffins all game. Mount Carmel’s size and speed advantage in the trenches wasn’t able to be contained and abundant time wasn’t available for standout quarterback Jonas Williams.

8A – Lockport 35, Barrington 0: Lockport, the No. 23 seed, used a 54-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown early in the first quarter by junior strong safety Darrell McCullough to set the tone. A key interception by junior cornerback Jake Manzo in the third quarter killed a Barrington drive on the Porters’ 29-yard line.

And all along, a steady diet of gash runs by a pair of seniors – running back Chris Miller and quarterback Brendan Mecher – kept Lockport’s offense chugging along. Mecher had 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Miller contributed 90 yards and a score.

Lockport will visit Oswego for a 5 p.m. semifinal Saturday.

7A – Downers Grove North 28, Lincoln-Way West 10: Lincoln-Way West, whose only score until the fourth quarter came on Zach Hermanson’s early 39-yard field goal, was held to just three first downs in the first half.

5A - Providence 39, Washington 6: The Celtics thumped Washington 39-6 to advance to face Oak Forest – a winner over Peoria High on Saturday – for a chance to play in the IHSA 5A state championship game at Hancock Stadium at the University of Illinois.

4A – Morris 28, Geneseo 26: After a rocky start, Morris righted the ship on the defensive side and used a steady diet of running back Caeden Curran (39 carries, 226 yards, two TDs) to come away with a thriller of a 28-26 win to advance to the semifinals.

Morris will play at Montini at 2 p.m. Saturday.

4A – Montini 35, Coal City 0: After Montini’s 35-0 victory over the Coalers (9-3) in a Class 4A quarterfinal in Lombard, the Broncos’ hopes for an eighth state title and second undefeated campaign remain intact.

Montini (12-0), which was bumped up a class after winning Class 3A last fall, will host Morris next Saturday in the semis with its 22-game winning streak on the line.

2A – Wilmington 49, Tri-Valley 7: The Wildcats (12-1) were textbook defensively in Saturday night’s IHSA Class 2A home quarterfinal against Tri-Valley while the offense was anything but, trading in their ground-and-pound style for a handful of electric, big-play touchdowns on their way to a commanding 49-7 win that has the Wildcats in the semifinals for the ninth time in program history and third time in the last three years.

Kickoff for Wilmington vs. El Paso-Gridley is set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Wilmington.

1A – Stockton 44, Dwight 0: The host Blackhawks’ defense forced a three-and-out, the used nine straight running plays to go 55 yards and scored the first of six touchdowns in a 44-0 victory.

Dwight, which ended the season for the second straight season in the quarterfinals, finished 8-4.

— Editor’s note: Full stories from all of these IHSA playoff games and more can be found online at shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive.