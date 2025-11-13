Woman found dead in downtown Joliet, no sign of foul play

A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in downtown Joliet but there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

About 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded with paramedics for an unresponsive woman in a vehicle near Benton Street and Joliet Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

The 58-year-old woman who was found inside of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, police said.

“There were no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances and it is believed that the female may have been homeless,” police said.