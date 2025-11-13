Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Woman found dead in downtown Joliet, no sign of foul play

Police believe woman possibly homeless

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet.

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in downtown Joliet but there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

About 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded with paramedics for an unresponsive woman in a vehicle near Benton Street and Joliet Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

The 58-year-old woman who was found inside of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, police said.

“There were no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances and it is believed that the female may have been homeless,” police said.

JolietJoliet PoliceJoliet Police DepartmentWill CountyWill County Front Headlines
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News