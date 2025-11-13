Five players to watch this girls basketball season in the Herald-News area

There are a ton of talented players around the Herald-News area in girls basketball, but here are five in particular worth keeping an eye on this season.

Nevaeh Wright, G, sr., Joliet Central

Neveah Wright of Joliet Central. (Courtesy of Joliet Central )

Simply put: Wright was one of the most successful statistical players in the state last year. 22.1 points per game. 3.5 assists per game. 3.2 steals per game. Over 1,000 points scored on the season. Wright was an offensive juggernaut for the Steelmen and the result was a 15-17 year and a postseason victory. With Ellie Fowler’s return from injury, there’s a chance Wright’s scoring stats could go down as she won’t have to take on as much responsibility. That won’t stop her from being the leader Joliet Central counts on for even greater improvement.

Madelyn Kiper, G, sr., Minooka

Minooka's Madelyn Kiper (Rob Oesterle)

There aren’t a ton of Division I commitments from this year’s senior class in the area. One exception is Kiper and she’d absolutely earned it. The Kent State commit averaged 19 points a game last year, with over 1,000 points scored. She was the Southwest Prairie Conference MVP and a selection to the Herald-News All-Area team. The result was a 21-11 season and a trip to the Regional Championship game. She was also a third-team All-State selection and has a chance to break the school scoring record this year before heading to the MAC. With a few key players around her, too, Kiper should lead Minooka to even greater heights.

Landrie Callahan, G, sr., Providence Catholic

Morris' Landrie Callahan (Rob Oesterle)

Callahan is another D-I prospect. The former Morris star is committed to play for Pepperdine in the WCC. Now at Providence Catholic with her sister Layken (who has an offer from SIUE), Landrie provides the Celtics with a massive boost in the wake of Molly Knight’s graduation. A three-time All-Conference pick, a second team All-State selection, Herald-News All-Area first team pick last year with more than a few school records owned at Morris, she’ll be in a new situation for her senior year. With her talent, experience and some other key pieces back (and with a head coach with over two decades of experience), she could be poised for her biggest season yet.

Molly Finn, G, sr., Lincoln-Way West

Lincoln-Way West's Molly Finn (Rob Oesterle)

While Lincoln-Way West loses Caroline Smith (now playing volleyball at Drake), they return the bulk of their production, led by Finn chief among them. A two-time All-Conference player, Finn averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Warriors last season. She also made 81 three-pointers, showing range as a sharpshooter, rebounder and defender. Also a talented softball player, Finn will be counted on to lead the Warriors this season with Smith gone. After Lincoln-Way West advanced to the sectional finals last season, they should be poised to do well once again.

Sydney Dodd, G, jr., Bolingbrook

Sydney Dodd of Bolingbrook. (Courtesy of Bolingbrook )

The Raiders have a strong trio of returning players in addition to a key transfer, but Dodd is likely the best of the bunch. The reigning Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year was a third-team All-State selection. Kennedy Williams and Skylar Wakefield (both All-Conference selections) will be back to help her along with PG A’Mya Simmons and Naperville North transfer Natalie Frempong (honorable mention All-State last year). With another two years to show her skill set, Division I programs should come calling after Dodd in the future. For now, she’ll focus on leading Bolingbrook to another 20-win season.