Several area football players earn All-State recognition: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

By Rob Oesterle

Several Herald-News area football players earned All-State recognition by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA), which released the teams Tuesday.

Class 8A: Lockport senior defensive back Colton Benaitis, Bolingbrook junior running back TJ Lewis and Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams were all first-team selections. Earning honorable mention were Lockport senior linebacker Andre Labuda, Lincoln-Way East senior defensive lineman George LeDere, Bolingbrook senior defensive back Jordan Lampkins and Joliet West senior linebacker Sedrick Love.

Class 7A: Lincoln-Way Central senior wide receiver/running back Lucas Andresen and Lincoln-Way West senior kicker/punter Zach Hermanson were first-team selections. Honorable mention went to Lincoln-Way Central senior defensive lineman/tight end Aiden Hennings and Lincoln-Way West senior quarterback Grant Tustin.

Class 6A: Joliet Catholic senior wide receiver Jayden Armstrong and Romeoville senior quarterback Richard Conley were first-team selections. Honorable mention went to Plainfield East junior running back DJ Croom and Joliet Catholic junior linebacker/running back Derrick Pomatto.

Class 5A: Providence senior wide receiver/defensive back Xavier Coleman and Providence senior offensive lineman Bryce Tencza were first-team selections. Honorable mention went to Lemont senior running back/linebacker Jackson Dybcio, Lemont junior offensive lineman Corey Laga and Providence junior running back Broden Mackert.

Class 4A: Morris running back Caeden Curran was a first-team selection. Honorable mention went to Morris offensive lineman Brogan Kjellesvik.

Class 2A: Wilmington senior running back/defensive back Ryan Kettman, Wilmington senior offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Ohlune and Seneca senior running back Cam Shriey were first-team selections. Honorable mention went to Seneca senior offensive lineman Zebediah Maxwell.

Class 1A: Dwight senior running back/linebacker Evan Cox was a first-team selection.

Rob Oesterle

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years.