Joliet chooses first Christmas tree for new City Square

A city Christmas tree is seen lit for a past Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in Joliet. (Paul Bergstrom)

The city of Joliet has selected the tree that will be the first to decorate the new City Square for the holidays.

Homer Tree Service on Friday will cut down and transport a Norway spruce donated by Darra Glavan of 605 Catherine St.

The tree will be taken downtown to the new City Square, where it will be lit at the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade on Nov. 28.

In a news release announcing the tree selection, Ann Sylvester, director of cultural affairs and special events, described it as a “stunning tree” that “will stand as a centerpiece for our community to gather, celebrate, and share in the spirit of the season.”

The city each year selects a tree donated by a resident to be moved downtown and serve as the Christmas tree for the holidays.

Construction continues on the city square project in Downtown Joliet on Sept. 4, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The selection this year marked the first time that a donated tree will decorate the new City Square.

The city received 22 applications from residents interested in donating a tree, according to the city news release. Nine were from Joliet, and the remainder were from neighboring communities.