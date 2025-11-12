Five storylines to follow this girls basketball season in the Herald-News area

There’s no shortage of interesting storylines to keep track of this girls basketball season, but here are five in particular that should command a lot of attention.

1. All eyes on Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook’s Skylar Wakefield looks for a play against Joliet West in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

The Raiders were one of the better teams in the area last season at 21-11 thanks in large part to the trio of Sydney Dodd, Kennedy Williams and Skylar Wakefield. Dodd was a third team All-State selection while Williams and Watkins were All-Conference picks. Bolingbrook will get a boost in Naperville North transfer Natalie Frempong, an honorable mention All-State player last year. This is year 13 for coach Chris Smith and expectations will be high.

2. Big names coming in

Morris Shootout girls basketball Morris' Layken Callahan shoots a jumper in their Morris Shootout girls basketball game. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Speaking of big transfers, a pair of sisters are on the move to the delight of Providence Catholic fans. Landrie and Layken Callahan have left Morris for the Celtics and will immediately help offset the graduation of Molly Knight. Landrie is one of the top players in the area and a Division I commit (Pepperdine). Layken is a two-time All-Conference selection and is sill just a junior. After going 23-12 last year, Providence should be in line for another solid season thanks in large part to the addition. Add in other transfers from around the area, including Frempong. and you have a host of interesting additions to keep an eye on.

3. Big names going out

Providence’s gain is Morris’ loss. Make no mistake, Morris has three other starters coming back, including All-Conference player Lily Hansen. The loss of the Callahans is still a big blow after going 26-6 last year, though. Plenty of other names will have to be replaced around the area, too, including the aforementioned Knight. Lincoln-Way West will be replacing Caroline Smith (Drake volleyball), Lockport has lost Alaina Peetz and Lucy Hynes, and that’s just to name a few. It’s also the reality of high school basketball and each team will have to adjust accordingly.

4. Breakout Steelmen?

Joliet Central’s Nevaeh Wright looks for a play against Joliet West on Thursday,in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

In someways last year was already a breakout of sorts for Joliet Central. They went 15-17 and won a postseason game with some successful players. This year, though, the Steelmen should be even better. To start, they return one of the best players in the area in Nevaeh Wright. The senior scored over 1,000 points last year while averaging 22.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals a game and should only be better this year. Providing a massive boost will be Ellie Fowler’s return from injury. After averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game her first two years of high school, she missed last year with an injury. Now, Fowler is back and that should position Joliet Central for even more success this season.

5. One for the road

Lincoln-Way East head coach Jim Nair talks to his players during the game against Lincoln-Way Central on Thursday in New Lenox.

It’s impossible to see the future, but it’s highly likely there will be at least a few coaching changes after the season is over. There is at least one coaching change on the horizon, however, and that’s a guarantee. Lincoln-Way East head coach Jim Nair has already announced this will be his final season at the helm for the Griffins. In seven years at the helm, Nair has led Lincoln-Way East to a 119-74 record, including a regional title last season. He’ll have some key pieces back to help in year eight with Emerson Nilsson and Kennedy Johnson. He’ll be hoping to end his career on a high note, no doubt.