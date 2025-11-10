Tribute planned for veterans in Joliet at Collins St. statue

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Tuesday at the Sgt. Sator Sanchez statue along Collins Street in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Veterans Day tribute will be held Tuesday on Collins Street in Joliet.

The Collins Street Neighborhood Council will host the event, which starts at noon at the Sgt. Sator Sanchez Memorial Statue located at the corner of Collins and Ohio streets.

“The brief program will include a short prayer, the national anthem, and the reading of names of active and retired service members, as well as a solemn remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” according to a news release from the council announcing the event.

The council said it “welcomes submissions of names of neighbors who served to be honored during the ceremony.”

For information, contact Tanya Arias, president of the council, at collinsstneighborhood@gmail.com or 815-272-0645.