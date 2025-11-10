Shaw Local

Joliet police believe home targeted in shooting that wounded teen

Sleeping teen shot in the mouth

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

Detectives believe a residence on Joliet’s west side was targeted in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the mouth while he was asleep.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in the shooting that was reported on Friday in the 900 block of Midland Avenue, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A 17-year-old was asleep in a bedroom of a nearby residence when he was shot in the mouth, English said.

When asked whether the home was targeted or randomly struck by gunfire, English said detectives “believe that this home was targeted in the shooting.”

The gunshots had entered the residence from the outside and struck the 17-year-old while he was in bed, he said.

The shooting victim was taken Saint Joseph Medical Center for injuries not considered life-threatening, English said.

