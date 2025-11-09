Plainfield North boys cross country team wins IHSA state championship: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys cross country

3A

Plainfield North wins 3A state championship: The Plainfield North Tigers took home the top prize at the IHSA boys cross country state meet.

The state championship is the first in program history after finishing second last year. It’s also the second ever team state championship in school history along with the 2018 baseball team’s state title.

The Tigers scored 149 points as a team. Thomas Czerwinski was their top individual runner as he finished in fourth place with a time of 14:11.80. Aiden Connors finished 13th overall with a time 14:23.60.

Additionally, Plainfield South finished in sixth place as a team, Lincoln-Way Central finished 11th, while Lincoln-Way East was 27th.

Individually, Alex Batsala of Plainfield South finished seventh overall with a time of 14:19.70. Brendan Hanrahan of LWE was 23rd overall, Nic Duhl was 44th for Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central’s Cian Scanlon was one spot behind him.

2A

Morris posts best ever finish at state: Morris finished in seventh place with 311 points. It was the best finish in program history.

“Just unbelievably proud of our guys, happy for them, and already a little sad too,” coach Joe Blumberg said. “The Morris uniform means something to them, and it’s always tough when it ends.”

Cuyler Swanson was the top runner for Morris, finishing in eighth place with a time of 14:28.41. Everett Swanson wound up in 29th place.

Lemont’s Scott Biedess finished in 128th.

1A

Dwight’s Joe Faris finishes 41st at state: Faris’ time of 15:28.16 was the best for any 1A area runner.

Girls Cross Country

3A

Lincoln-Way Central finishes 12th at state meet: The Knights finished with 319 points, best of any 3A area team. Plainfield North was 14th with 357, Minooka was 16th with 407 and Lincoln-Way East was 21st with 532.

Individually, the top area runner was Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarniewski. She took ninth place with a time of 16:51.40. Two other area runners finished in the top 20: Joliet Central’s Madison King (17th, 17:06.47) and Minooka’s Natalie Nahs (18th, 17:07.91).

Lincoln-Way Central’s top runner was Mia Forystek, who took 28th, while Lincoln-Way East’s top finisher was Aubrey Clark, who finished 48th. Lockport’s Katie Peetz finished 96th and Plainfield Central’s Brooke Rochacz was 153.

2A

Lemont finishes 16th at state meet: Lemont scored 400 points as a team with Hannah Farley leading the way. She finished 24th with a time of 17:45.70.

Ava Conley of Morris finished in 43rd place. While Joy Dudley’s 14th place finish in 2023 was the best ever for a Morris girl runner, Conley’s time of 18:10.37 was the best ever for a Morris girl.

“In two short years, Ava improved tremendously and left it all on the course today,” Blumberg said. “Great effort, great splits, really solid time.”

Maggie Wolniakowski of Providence finished 48th and Mary Kate Moran of Joliet Catholic was 68th.

1A

Mikayla Chambers finishes 60th: The Dwight junior was the top area runner in 1A with a time of 18:36.66.

Girls swimming

Lincoln-Way Central wins Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional: The Knights scored 294 points as a team. Lincoln-Way East was third, Joliet West fifth, Lincoln-Way West was seventh and Morris was eighth.

For state qualifiers: LWC advanced on the 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay. Individually, the Knights advanced Emma Rapcan (500-yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle), Genevieve Dal Ponte (100 yard freestyle, 50 yard freestyle), Flynn Meyer (diving), Jillian Riebe (diving) and Hannah Quigley (100 yard butterfly, 200 yard medley).

Lincoln-Way East advanced Isabella Stanek (100 yard backstroke, 200 yard freestyle) and Cicelia Stenoish (diving). Morris advanced Avery and Emily Aldridge (both diving).

Lockport wins own sectional: The Porters scored 316 to take first place. Lemont was fourth with 141.

For state qualifiers: Lockport advanced the 200 yard medley relay team as well as the 400 yard freestyle relay team. Individually, Lilly Strama (200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle), Haley Malloy (200 yard medley, 500 yard freestyle), Anna Westberg (100 yard butterfly, 50 yard freestyle), Nicki Kuchyt (diving), Violet Slowik (diving), and Bella Barrett (100 yard breaststroke).

Plainfield North advances to state in six events: The Tigers finished eighth overall at the Neuqua Valley Sectional while Bolingbrook finished 12th.

For state qualifiers: Plainfield North advanced the 200-yard freestyle team and the 400 yard freestyle team. Individually, Karolina Zonyte (200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle) and Mia Ceballos (100 yard backstroke, 100 yard freestyle) each advanced.