Joliet teen suffers gunshot wound to mouth during shooting

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet teen was shot in the mouth while asleep in a bedroom during a shooting that occurred elsewhere on Midland Avenue, police said.

At 3:06 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Midland Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Police are still investigating whether the home where a 17-year-old male teen was shot was the target of the shooting or if it was random, English said.

When officers arrived at the home, they learned the teen had “been shot in the mouth while asleep in a bedroom of a nearby residence,” English said.

Further investigation determined that the gunshots entered the residence from outside, striking the victim while in bed, English said.

The shooting victim was taken Saint Joseph Medical Center for injuries not considered life-threatening, English said.

Multiple spent shell casings were recovered during a canvass of the area, he said.

“An additional male adult and a female juvenile in the home at the time of the shooting were uninjured,” English said.