Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosts ‘The Visionary Series’

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting “The Visionary Series: Inspiring the Future of Business” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Hollywood Casino – Joliet.

Designed as an annual program, “The Visionary Series” brings dynamic, high-profile speakers to the region in an elevated luncheon format, providing a platform for inspiration, knowledge sharing and networking while reinforcing the chamber’s mission to support the growth and success of businesses throughout the Joliet region.

Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBC Universal Chicago, will join David Kaplan for an engaging fireside chat exploring the dramatic transformation of the media landscape over the past decade – from the rise of streaming and audience fragmentation to the explosion of new platforms and technologies redefining how people consume content.

The conversation will go beyond the broadcast world, offering valuable insights for today’s business leaders and marketers navigating a culture shaped by constant connectivity, shifting attention spans and data-driven storytelling. Understanding how media continues to evolve is essential for anyone striving to reach, engage and inspire modern audiences.

This event is designed for chamber members, business leaders, marketers and anyone interested in understanding the rapidly evolving media landscape.

While chamber members and local professionals will gain valuable insights for their businesses, the discussion is open to all, including nonmembers and the general public. Everyone with an interest in media, marketing and culture is welcome to join and be part of this dynamic conversation.

Tickets are limited and available through the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Advanced registration is required. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain exclusive insights from industry leaders and celebrate a program that will inspire the future of business in our community!

Contact the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry by calling 815-727-5371 or visiting jolietchamber.com to make reservations.