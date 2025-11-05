Businesses deliver Joliet District 86 students their own pop-up pumpkin patch

Lynne Thigpen Elementary School staff Kaitlen Poronsky, Emma Stratton, and Hannah Pivaronas watch their students enjoy playing with the corn kernels Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by )

Sator Sanchez and Lynne Thigpen Elementary Schools in Joliet hosted a private pumpkin patch event for their special education students this Halloween.

Over 150 students in the Sanchez Adaptive, Behavior, Communication (ABC) program and the Thigpen Living in a Functional Environment (LIFE) program took part in the event, according to a press release from Joliet Public Schools District 86.

Each classroom got to visit the outdoor pop-up pumpkin patches at the schools on Oct. 23 and family members were invited to join them while they selected a pumpkin to decorate and took photos.

Sator Sanchez Elementary Kindergarten student Jacob Dominguez and his mom Andrea Dominguez Cerrato. Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Konow’s Corn Maze in Homer Glen provided over 200 pumpkins for the event as well as the other decorations and entertainment for the students including gourds, corn stalks, hay bales, and a corn kernel pit.

Several other local business and individuals also contributed to the event including Gatica Creationz of Romeoville, Tractor Supply Company in Channahon, the family of Sator Sanchez, and District 86 special education teacherJacelyn Desmarais and Student Services Coordinator Megan Warren.