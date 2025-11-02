Providence rolls to opening-round football win: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

FOOTBALL

Providence 63, Springfield 19: Broden Mackert had 183 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for the Celtics in the Class 5A first-round victory.

Providence (7-3) travels to Kankakee in Round 2 next week.

Kankakee 19, Lemont 3: Lemont’s season came to an end in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Glenwood 17, Joliet Catholic 12: The Hilltoppers hung with unbeaten Glenwood, but saw their season end at 4-6 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Lockport 21, Sandburg 14: The Porters (6-4) got the win on the road in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs. They will host Homewood-Flossmoor in Round 2.

Dwight 29, Rushville-Industry 26: The 12th-seeded Trojans pulled off the upset in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. They will host Clifton Central in Round 2 next week.

Coal City 49, Sterling 7: Logan Natyshok scored five touchdowns to lead the Coalers (8-2) to the Class 4A first-round victory. They will travel to Dixon in Round 2.

Seneca 35, Riverdale 21: The Irish remained unbeaten with the win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. They will host Wilmington in Round 2.

Wilmington 70, West Hancock 8: Wilmington ran for 362 yards on just 19 carries and scored 42 points in the second quarter of the Class 2A first-round playoff win. The Wildcats will visit Seneca in Round 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 2, Manteno 1: The Coalers won a sectional championship for the first time in school history. Coal City started the scoring with a goal from Julian Micetich, assisted by Dane Noffsinger. In the second half, Noffsinger put the Coalers up 2-0 with an unassisted goal. Carter Nicholson had nine saves in goal. Coal City will play in the Class 1A Marora supersectional against Williamsville on Monday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional: Plainfield North won the team title with 47 points, followed by Plainfield South (55) and Lincoln-Way Central (115). Lincoln-Way East (223) finished sixth and also advanced to next weekend’s state meet. Nicholas Dul and Hunter Spee of Lincoln-Way West advanced as individuals.

Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional: Bolingbrook finished 11th with a score of 274 and did not advance to the state meet.

Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Morris finished fifth with a score of 128 and advanced to the state meet. Cuyler Swanson was the individual champion as well. Lemont finished eighth and Providence was 16th. Lemont’s Scott Biedess qualified as an individual.

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional: Seneca finished 18th as a team and did not advance to the state meet. Dwight’s Joe Faris qualified as an individual.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional: Lincoln-Way Central won the team title with a score of 59, followed by Plainfield North (71) and Minooka (81). Lincoln-Way East (203) finished seventh and also qualified for the state meet. Joliet Central’s Madison King finished second as an individual and qualified for the state meet. Also qualifying as individuals were Lockport’s Katie Peetz and Plainfield Central’s Brooke Rochacz.

Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Lemont finished sixth and advanced to the state meet. Morris’ Ava Conley, Joliet Catholic’s Mary Kate Moran and Providence’s Maggie Wolniakowski and Aubrey Gentile each advanced as an individual.

Class 1A Sherrard Sectional: Seneca finished 14th as a team and did not advance to the state meet. Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers qualified as an individual.