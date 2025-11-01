Missing Joliet woman found ‘safely’ in Chicago

Selene M. Turner, 58, was found 'safely' in Chicago on Saturday after having been reported mission from Joliet on Tuesday, police said. (Photo provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

A Joliet woman reported missing this week has been found.

Selene M. Turner was “has been safely located in Chicago,” Joliet police said in a news release update issued late Saturday morning

Turner, 58, has been reported missing on Tuesday from a Joliet residence in the 1400 block of Addleman Street.

Police said then that Turner may have taken a Metra train to Chicago early Tuesday evening after having been reported missing at 1:18 p.m.

“We thank our community as well as our law enforcement and media partners for their assistance in sharing this vital information,” Joliet police said in the update issued Saturday.