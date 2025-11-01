Missing Joliet woman found ‘safely’ in Chicago

A Joliet woman reported missing this week has been found.
Selene M. Turner was “has been safely located in Chicago,” Joliet police said in a news release update issued late Saturday morning
Turner, 58, has been reported missing on Tuesday from a Joliet residence in the 1400 block of Addleman Street.
Police said then that Turner may have taken a Metra train to Chicago early Tuesday evening after having been reported missing at 1:18 p.m.
“We thank our community as well as our law enforcement and media partners for their assistance in sharing this vital information,” Joliet police said in the update issued Saturday.