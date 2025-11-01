Joliet woman dies in Crest Hill crash involving semitrailer

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries she suffered in a crash in Crest Hill on Friday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2025.

A Joliet woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on Friday afternoon that involved a semitrailer, police said.

At 12:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the call of a “serious traffic crash involving a semi tractor-trailer,” according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

Officers who arrived on scene discovered the female driver of a Jeep Wrangler was “ejected from the vehicle,” police said.

A good Samaritan provided CPR to the driver and a Crest Hill police officer took over CPR until paramedics arrived, police said.

The driver, identified as Keiri I. Gonzalez, 34, of Joliet woman was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where she was pronounced deceased at 1:06 p.m, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.

A male occupant and two juvenile occupants of the Jeep Wrangler were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Illinois State Police were called to assist with a traffic crash reconstruction.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Crest Hill Police Department’s investigations division at 815-741-5115.