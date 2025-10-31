Joliet crash allegedly caused by fleeing suspect who had fentanyl, pistol

One of the vehicles heavily damaged in a multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Street near Reed Street in Joliet on Oct. 30, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet man who fled from police and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday allegedly possessed an AR-15-style pistol, fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle, police said.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals with injuries “ranging from back pain to multiple broken bones and one person refused treatment at the scene,” according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” police said.

At 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Will County sheriff’s deputies were in Joliet to apprehend Corey Jacobs, 26, following a lengthy narcotics investigation, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacobs was inside of a red Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot of the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street, police said.

“When deputies approached the vehicle and announced themselves, Jacobs fled at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot and headed eastbound on West Jefferson Street,” police said.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle.

One of several vehicles destroyed in a multi-vehicle collision on West Jefferson Street, near Reed Street, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

When Jacobs approached the intersection of Reed Street and West Jefferson Street, he failed to stop for a red light, entered the intersection while speeding and struck five vehicles, police said.

“Deputies arrived on scene moments later and immediately began providing emergency aid to those injured,” police said.

The engine compartment of Jacobs’ vehicle caught on fire but it was quickly extinguished by deputies, police said.

Jacobs and his front seat passenger were extricated from the vehicle and treated at the scene before they were taken to a hospital, police said.

“A search of Jacobs’ vehicle revealed cocaine, fentanyl and an AR-15-style pistol,” police said.