Dwight advances to sectional semifinals in volleyball: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Dwight def. Gardner-South Wilmington: The third seeded Trojans ended GSW’s season. Dwight will play Cissna Park in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Manteno def. Seneca 25-15, 25-21: The Irish saw their season come to an end in the regional finals.

Lemont def. Kankakee 25-20, 25-15: Second seeded Lemont ended Kankakee’s season to win the Class 3A Lemont Regional. They advance to play Marian Catholic in the Kankakee Sectional.

Evergreen Park def. Joliet Catholic 25-20, 17-25, 25-23: JCA’s season came to an end in the Class 3A Evergreen Park Regional.

Providence def. Oak Forest: The Celtics knocked off Oak Forrest in three sets. They advance to play Evergreen Park in the Kankakee Sectional semifinals.

Waubonsie Valley def. Bolingbrook: The third seeded Raiders’ season came to an end in their own regional title match. The game lasted two sets.

Normal Community def. Lincoln-Way West 28-26, 26-24: The Warriors’ season came to an end despite a strong effort.

Lincoln-Way East def. Stagg: The Griffins swept Stagg to advance to the Rich Township Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.