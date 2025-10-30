Person involved in major Joliet crash was fleeing Will County sheriff’s deputies

One of several vehicles destroyed in a multi-vehicle collision on West Jefferson Street, near Reed Street, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A person who is under investigation fled from Will County sheriff’s deputies in Joliet and crashed into several vehicles near Reed Street, police said.

The roadways surrounding the intersection of Reed Street and West Jefferson Street were closed early Thursday afternoon in response to the multi-vehicle crash.

In a statement, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred following an incident near the intersection of Oneill Street and West Jefferson Street.

A vehicle damaged on West Jefferson Street near Reed Street in Joliet on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The person whom the deputies attempted to take into custody had “fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed” while traveling east on West Jefferson Street, police said.

“Deputies did not pursue the fleeing vehicle,” police said.

Moments later, the person was “involved in a collision with several other vehicles near Reed Street,” police said.

Deputies “immediately rendered aid” to the people involved in the crash until medical personnel arrived, police said.

Several people, including the person fleeing from deputies, were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The statement from the sheriff’s office did not detail the nature of the deputies’ investigation or the person whom they were trying to apprehend.

“This investigation is still ongoing. We will have more information at a later date,” said Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said he was unable to provide information “as this incident is part of a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation.”

“Joliet officers were there only to assist with traffic control,” English said.