Lincoln-Way East senior launches STEM Sprouts program to inspire young science students

STEM Sprouts hosted about 45 Cub Scouts from Pack 270, ages 5 to 10, at Lincoln-Way East High School for an evening of scientific exploration on Oct. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Lincoln-Way School District 210)

Lincoln-Way East High School senior Damilola Alabi has launched an innovative program called STEM Sprouts, designed to inspire a love of science among local children through fun, hands-on learning experiences.

Alabi developed the program after participating in the Argonne Educational Science Research Program with classmate Jenna Abuhamdan.

Encouraged by science department chair and club sponsor Maria Wilson, the two initially founded Little Edisons, a student-led club focused on introducing children to STEM concepts through interactive activities, according to a news release from Lincoln-Way School District 210.

This year, Alabi rebranded and expanded the initiative as STEM Sprouts “with the mission of making science accessible, exciting and memorable for young learners,” according to the release.

On Oct. 20, STEM Sprouts hosted about 45 Cub Scouts from Pack 270, ages 5 to 10, at Lincoln-Way East for an evening of scientific exploration. The event featured five rotating experiment stations on topics including forensic science, biology, anatomy, physics and chemistry, according to the district.

Activities ranged from fingerprint analysis using balloons to observing pond water under digital microscopes, building a model of a beating heart, exploring light and color through coded messages, and making homemade ice cream to demonstrate chemistry principles, according to the release.

More than 15 student volunteers helped organize and lead the event, guided by Alabi and the club’s executive team – Maddie Stang, Sophia Marin and Alex Smith – under Wilson’s supervision.

Alabi said the program is a way to give back and inspire the next generation of scientists.

“I discovered my love for science through incredible mentors who made me feel confident and capable,” Alabi said in the release. “My goal is to inspire others the same way I was inspired. Science shapes our world, and it’s meaningful for kids to start thinking about the kind of impact they want to make.”

Alabi said she hopes STEM Sprouts will continue long after she graduates.

“I want students to have fun and leave with a joyful memory of science,” she said in the release. “After I graduate, I hope future club leaders will continue using this framework to make a positive impact on our community.”