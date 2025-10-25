Plainfield North boys win Plainfield Central cross country regional: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys cross country

Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional: Plainfield North won the regional with a team score of 38. James Maso was second individually with a time of 14:58.21. Lockport finished fourth with 127 led by Patrick Valcich, who finished 14th. Spencer Kazak of Plainfield Central placed 27, Plainfield East’s John Berducido finished 29th and Romeoville’s Danny Alvarez finished 41st to lead their respective programs.

Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional: Peotone finished eighth as a team, led by Greyson Denny, who finished 28th. Julian Lowery of Wilmington finished 68th.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: Dwight’s Joe Faris took third with a time of 16:10.20 while Seneca was led by Callum Wright, who finished in 12th place.

Class 2A Metamora Regional: Morris finished in first place with 48 points. Cuyler Swanson (14:29.90) and Everett Swanson (14:43.0) finished in first and second place, respectively, as Morris placed four runners in the top 10. Chris Corsi of Joliet Catholic finished 41st.

Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 40 points, Plainfield South was second with 60 and Minooka was third with 110. Bryce Counihan of LWC was first at 14:54.60, Lincoln-Way East’s Brendan Hanrahan was second at 14:59.90, and Nicholas Duhl of Lincoln-Way West was third at 15:07.40. Nico Cimino led Minooka by finishing fourth at 15:29.30. Joliet West was led by Emiliano Vieyra, who took sixth at 15:37.40. Ethan Ensign finished 10th to lead Plainfield South with a time of 15:45.0 while Joliet Central’s Valentin Conejo took 42nd.

Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional: Bolingbrook’s Nikolas Maldonado finished 14th to lead the Raiders.

Girls cross country

Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional: Peotone’s Celeste Richards finished 16th with a time of 21:16.42. Laila Beck led Wilmington by finishing in 48th.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers finished second with a time of 19:09.70. Seneca’s Lily Mueller finished eighth at 20:27.00.

Class 2A Metamora Regional: Joliet Catholic’s Mary Kate Moran finished fifth with a time of 18:16.30. Ava Conley of Morris was seventh at 18:21.10.

Class 2A Thornridge Regional: Lemont finished first as a team with 26 points. Hannah Farley was the overall winner at 18:38.0. Lemont had five runners in the top 10 and seven in the top 14. Maggie Wolniakowski of Providence finished second with a time of 19:02.06 while her teammate Aubrey Gentile finished 10th at 20:52.72.

Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 38 points, Minooka had 42 to finish second and Lincoln-Way East was third with 64. Mia Forystek (17:53.80) and Brea Counihan (17:58.90) finished first and second, respectively, representing Lincoln-Way Central. Third place belonged to Madison King of Joliet Central (18:01.0). Minooka’s Natalie Nahs was fourth (18:07.10) and Aubrey Clark of Lincoln-Way East was fifth (18:18.70). Paola Gonzalez of Joliet West was 21st, Plainfield South’s Abby Kovacs was 23rd and Lincoln-Way West’s Neve McSherry was 26th.

Class 3A Plainfield Central Regional: Plainfield North finished in first place with 43 points. Laurel Eager led the Tigers with a time of 17:57.35 to finish third while Plainfield North had five runners finish in the top 14. Katie Peetz led Lockport with a time of 18:35.70 to take sixth place. Plainfield Central’s Brooke Rochacz took seventh at 18:37.36. Plainfield East was led by Alyssa Gorospe (58th place) and Jasmin Alcantar led Romeoville (68th).

Class 3A Waubonsie Valley Regional: Charlotte Halfar of Bolingbrook finished in 51st.

Boys soccerthird-seeded

West Aurora 3, Plainfield Central 1: The third-seeded Wildcats saw their season come to an end in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional.

Hinsdale South 5, Providence 1 (Friday’s result): The Celtics’ season came to an end in the Hinsdale South Regional final.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Joliet West 0 (Friday’s result: The third-seeded Griffins ended the sixth-seeded Tigers’ season and won the Lincoln-Way East Regional final. They’ll next play Lincoln-Way Central in the Joliet West Sectional semifinals.

Lemont 2, Chicago Washington 0: Lemont won its own regional with a 2-0 victory. Lemont will next play Bremen in the Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals.

Lincoln-Way West 2, Sandburg 0: The 12th-seeded Warriors’ cinderella run continued with an upset of fourth-seeded Sandburg. They’ll play Stagg in the Joliet West Sectional semis.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Blue Island Eisenhower 1: The second-seeded Knights knocked off eighth-seeded Eisenhower to advance to the Joliet West Sectional semifinals against Lincoln-Way East.

Chicago Christian 1, Peotone 0: The third-seeded Blue Devils saw their season come to an end against second-seeded Chicago Christian.

Lockport 7, Benet 2: The fourth-seeded Porters knocked off fifth-seeded Benet to win the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional. They’ll face Naperville North in the Naperville North Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Lyons Invitational: Lockport went 1-1 with a win over Maine South (25-12, 24-26, 25-21) and a loss to Normal Community (19-25, 19-25).

Girls tennis

IHSA State Meet

1A Singles: Morris’ Skyler Saelens won two matches before her first defeat. She made the singles consolation bracket quarterfinals where she fell 6-1, 6-0 to Caroline Shi of Deerfield. Morris’ Shreya Patel, Lemont’s Maggie Biscan, Coal City’s Rebecca Hall were all beaten in their first matches.

2A Singles: Audrey Gleason of Lincoln-Way East lost in the first round of the championship consolation bracket while Sophie Rodil of Lincoln-Way Central made the second round of the same bracket. Max Phillips-Mantia of Minooka fell in the opening round of the Bottom Half of the same bracket along with Emily Urban of Lincoln-Way East.

1A Doubles: In the top half of the doubles championship Bracket, Joliet Catholic’s duo of Alondra Espino and Megan Ardaugh advanced to the second round before being bested. In the same bracket, Emerson Wheeler and Lyla Conley of Morris fell in the first round. They advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket.

2A Doubles: In the championship bracket, Liliana Gemmell and Abby Gierasinski of Lincoln-Way East were bested in the opening round as were Grace Cremieux and Elle Pruim of Lincoln-Way West. The Griffins’ Savannah Williams and Elise Munoz also fell in the opening round along with Juliet Michalesko and Lydia Michalesko of Minooka.