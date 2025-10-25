LTHS extends superintendent’s contract to 2027

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board voted unanimously Monday to extend the contract of Superintendent Robert McBride by one year through June 2027.

McBride has served as superintendent of District 205 since 2019. His existing contract was set to expire at the end of this school year on June 30, but it has now been extended until June 30, 2027, delaying his planned retirement by one year.

The new contract includes a 4% raise for the extra contract year off the 2025-26 base salary of $247,634.48.

“We’re very grateful to Dr. McBride for his willingness to stay on for an additional year,” board President Veronica Shaw said. “He is a highly successful superintendent who has accomplished so much for our district. His continued leadership will give our newly elected board the time to work together, evaluate our needs and plan thoughtfully for the district’s next superintendent. This extension ensures stability and consistency as we move forward with major projects and prepare for a smooth transition in leadership.”

In the announcement of the extension, the district affirmed that the board will be conducting a “comprehensive search” for a new superintendent during the upcoming school year.

The extension will allow the board, including several newly elected members, to work together and establish what they are looking for in a candidate, as well as allow for consistency in leadership during the district’s large, ongoing construction project renovating the Central campus, which is expected to be complete next year.

“I want to thank the board of education and our community for the opportunity to continue serving through the 2026-2027 school year,” McBride said. “When Veronica first approached me about extending my contract, Katie and I reflected deeply on what matters most to us in public education. Serving this community and seeing our shared work through means a great deal to us. I am grateful to end my career in public education here, among our students, staff and families.

“This decision has brought me back to why I chose to become a township high school superintendent in the first place: to stay close to people, visit classrooms, attend events, and remain connected to students as an educator and community member,” he added. “Thank you for allowing me to finish this work in such a meaningful way.”