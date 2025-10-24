New Lenox man to remain in jail under SAFE-T Act in child sex abuse materials case

A Will County judge has ordered a New Lenox to remain in jail after he was accused of possessing a cellphone containing about 100 files of child sex abuse materials.

On Thursday, Judge Derek Ewanic ruled the pretrial release of Jacob Briggs, 22, posed a danger to the community and ordered him to stay in jail under the SAFE-T Act while his case is pending, court records show.

Briggs has been charged with possession of child sex abuse materials following an investigation by the New Lenox Police Department.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant for electronic devices at Briggs’ residence based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a court filing from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Briggs “cooperated and turned over his cellphone,” prosecutors said.

Briggs’ cellphone content was “extracted and contained approximately 100 files” of child sex abuse materials, including three videos, prosecutors said.

Briggs allegedly admitted he has an “uncontrollable problem” and he traded the materials on the internet, prosecutors said.

“Based on his own admission that he has an uncontrollable problem, he poses a danger to the community,” prosecutors said.