Morris’ Skylar Saelens wins first two matches at state tennis tourney: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1A state tournament: Morris’ Skylar Saelens won her first two matches, beating Highland’s Julianne Lindsco 6-1, 6-0 before earning a hard-fought 2-6, 6-4, (11-9) victory over Vernon Hills’ Emma Jazbutis in the second round. She lost to Sophia Holt of Chicago University 6-2, 6-0 in the third round and will face Leah Jones of Flora in the consolation fourth round Friday. Morris’ doubles team of Emerson Wheeler and Lyla Conley went 2-2 and were eliminated. Morris singles player Shreya Patel went 1-2 and was eliminated.

Joliet Catholic’s doubles team of Alondra Espino and Megan Ardaugh won its opening match, beating Elise Duke and McKenna Hackney of Flora 6-4, 6-0. They lost to Chatham Glenwood’s Olivia Hallberg and Sanvi Modi 6-4, 6-1 in the second round, then beat Ava Giese and Alivia Peach of Mt. Carmel 6-1, 6-0 in the consolation second round and Adi Davidson and Allie Ruholl of Teutopolis in the consolation third round. They will play Emma Link and Mia Kinkelaar of Effingham St. Anthony on Friday in the consolation fourth round.

Coal City’s Rebecca Hall went 0-2, while Lemont’s Maggie Biscan lost her opening-round match before winning matches against Lydia Ryherd of Chatham Glenwood, Graysen Pendry of Chicagp F. W. Parker and Jordan Cheng of Woodstock Marian. Biscan will play Dunlap’s Alessea Michel in the consolation fourth round Friday.

Class 2A state tournament: For Lincoln-Way East, Audrey Gleason won a match in the singles consolation singles bracket, beating EllaKate Byrd of Normal Community 6-3, 6-1 after losing to Ella Velimirovic of Niles West 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round. Gleason was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by Oswego’s Savannah Millard in the consolation second round. The Griffins’ Ella Urban went 0-2 in singles, while East’s doubles teams of Liliana Gemmell and Abby Gierasinski and Savannah Williams and Elise Munoz both went 0-2.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Sophie Rodil won her opening match by default over Libertyville’s Yuki Dogadolski before losing her next two matches. Minooka’s Max Phillips-Mantia went 0-2, while the Indians’ doubles team of Juliet Michalesko and Lydia Michalesko also went 0-2. Lincoln-Way West’s doubles team of Grace Cremieux and Elle Pruim went 0-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet West d. Romeoville 25-13, 25-13: The Tigers (32-3, 11-0) wrapped up the Southwest Prairie Conference title with the win. Lexie Grevengoed had eight kills, 10 digs and two aces for West, while Faith Jordan had three kills and four blocks. Julia Adams had 16 assists and Eden Eyassu had 14 digs.

Minooka d. Plainfield East 25-21, 25-15: Cameron Garcia had seven kills and two digs for the Indians (24-11, 9-1) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Lily Mayer had five kills.

Morris d. Sycamore 25-19, 25-20: Morris (28-6, 8-2) avenged a loss to the Spartans earlier in the season and earned a share of the Interstate Eight Conference title with the win. Hannah Linn led with eight kills, while Rosemary Misener had five. Alexis Williams had 20 assists, Lily Hansen had five blocks and Alyssa Jepson had 11 digs.

Downers Grove South d. Lockport 25-16, 25-23: Bridget Ferriter had nine kills and a block to lead Lockport (27-6) in the nonconference loss, while Hutsyn Timosciek had seven kills, Emma Consigny had 12 digs and Natalie Bochantin had 12 assists.