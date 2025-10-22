Will County to host one-day textile collection event on Friday

Textiles are collected at Will County’s annual spring textiles collection Event. There will be a one-day fall collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 at the County Office Building , 302 N. Chicago St., in Joliet. (Photo provided by office of the Will County Executive)

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division have announced a special, one-day fall textiles collection event for shoes, clothes, and other textiles.

The program will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., in Joliet.

“As our weeklong spring textiles collection event is one of our most popular events of the year, we thought it was important to offer a special opportunity for residents in the fall,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant in the release announcing the event.

“As you’re unpacking your fall and winter clothing and blankets, this is a wonderful opportunity to responsibly recycle unwanted items,” she said.

A truck will be on-site in the County Office Building parking lot to collect items.

Accepted items include clothing, coats, shoes, hats, drapes, table linens, beddings, and fabrics of any kind, according to the release.

Items with mold, mud or other dirt will not be accepted, according to the release.

Clean items will be reused by a local nonprofit and those that are in poor condition will be recycled into insulation, factory rags, and more, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.willcountygreen.com.