Santiago Sanchez’s OT goal leads Joliet West past Andrew in IHSA Class 3A regional semifinals

When it comes to the postseason, seeding can often be deceiving. Just take a look at the Class 3A Lincoln-Way East Regional semifinal game between Joliet West and Andrew on Tuesday.

The Tigers were ranked fifth in the Joliet West Sectional while the Thunderbolts were ranked 11th. Conventional wisdom would say the Tigers were heading for an easy victory.

Conventional wisdom doesn’t know a dang thing.

The contest featured three ties and four lead changes as the teams battled through overtime in an instant playoff classic. In the end, though, the higher seed ended up pulling it out.

Alan Martinez scored two goals, including one just before the end of regulation to force overtime for Joliet West. Santiago Sanchez scored in the extra period and the defense held Andrew off as Joliet West got the win 4-3.

The Tigers (9-9-2) managed to finally get over the opening-round hump after falling in the first round the previous two years. Andrew (5-13-2) had lost seven in a row entering the playoffs, but didn’t show it as it earned the respect of Joliet West.

“This was kind of the microcosm of our entire season with the highs and the lows,” Joliet West coach Alan Stewart said. “Credit to Andrew. They showed up. They just played their hearts out and more power to them. I know they’ve had a couple of big injuries so all of the credit to them.”

The game was competitive from the start with both teams putting the pressure on. It wasn’t until the 13th minute that Joliet West managed to break the draw as Martinez knocked the ball off his head onto the ground and past the keeper into the net. Martinez and his teammates celebrated as Joliet West took the 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbolts came to play as they evened it up 13 minutes after that. Will MacLeod volleyed the ball from about 10 yards out into the back of the net to tie things up with 14:07 left in the opening half.

With 3:05 left before halftime, the Tigers managed to retake the lead on an impressive shot by captain Xavier Garcia.

The two squads remained locked in a dead-even battle for the first 17 minutes of the second half. However, that was when Andrew knotted it up again with Victor Martinez scoring on the breakaway. Five minutes after that, the Thunderbolts seemed to seize momentum and potentially steal the match with a goal from Nate Fortino off a rebound.

The game seemed destined to be an upset, but Alan Martinez had something to say about that. With 7:28 to go and three defenders around him, Martinez managed to sneak the ball into the opposing net to tie the game at 3 and eventually force overtime.

“We just didn’t give up,” Martinez said. “We knew there wasn’t much time left. If we lost today, there is no tomorrow. We had to win. Today was a good day.”

Just 3:52 into the first OT period, Joliet West pulled ahead with a goal by Santiago Sanchez. The Thunderbolts seemed to have control of possession throughout the entire second half. Even keeper Carson Solomon was on the Tigers’ side of the pitch late. They were unable to force PKs however as Joliet West squeezed out the win.

“In the second half I was crying because I thought this was my last game,” Sanchez said. “But I know and trust my team. I had confidence in them.”

Joliet West will play Lincoln-Way East in the regional final on Friday at 4:30 p.m.