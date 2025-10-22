Lockport volleyball defeats Andrew: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Lockport def. Andrew 25-12, 25-11: The Porters got the sweep on senior night. Seniors Bridget Ferriter (eight kills), Olivia Maier (one kill, one block), Sara McGraw (three kills, five aces) and Kate Nelson (four digs, three aces) led the way.

Minooka def. Plainfield North 25-19, 25-12: The Indians got the sweep thanks to big performances from Kendall Kozak (five kills, five aces, seven assists) and Kennedy Walker (nine assists, four aces).

Bolingbrook def. Plainfield East: The Raiders swept the Bengals in a conference match.

Lincoln-Way East def. Homewood-Flossmoor: The 19th-ranked Griffins got the sweep Tuesday night.

Joliet West def. Oswego 22-25, 25-10, 25-22: The Tigers moved to 31-3 on the year. Lexie Grevengoed (18 kills, six digs), Lina Govoni (nine kills, 13 assists), Julia Adams (20 assists, four digs, four aces), and Eden Eyassu (20 digs) led the way.

Wilmington def. Coal City 25-23, 27-25: Coal City was led by Sydney Larson (13 assists, 10 digs), Ava Kenney (five kills, six digs, one block) and Olivia Ferrari (nine digs).

Seneca def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-21, 25-15: Seneca wraps up the regular season and readies for the playoffs.

Boys soccer

Coal City 7, Carver Military Academy 0: The top-seeded Coalers beat eighth-seeded Carver in the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional. They play Joliet Catholic Friday at 4 p.m.

Lemont 9, Hubbard 0: Top-seeded Lemont knocked off 16th-seeded Hubbard in the Class 2A Lemont Regional. They will play the winner of Washington and Crete-Monee Friday at 5 p.m.

Lockport 5, Neuqua Valley 2: The fourth-seeded Porters knocked off 13th-seeded Neuqua Valley in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional. They’ll play the winner of Bennett-Metea Valley Friday at 6 p.m.

Plainfield Central 3, Yorkville 0: The third-seeded Wildcats knocked off 14th-seeded Yorkville in the Class 3A West Aurora Regional. Plainfield Central will play the winner of Oswego East and West Aurora on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Naperville Central 4, Plainfield East 0: The 16th-seeded Bengals fell to second seed Naperville Central in the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional. Plainfield East’s season is over.

Joliet Catholic 3, Beecher 1: The fifth-seeded Hilltoppers beat fourth-seeded Beecher in the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional. They play Coal City Friday at 4 p.m.

Peotone 5, Grant Park 0: The third-seeded Blue Devils knocked off sixth-seeded Grant Park in the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional. They play Chicago Christian Friday at 6 p.m.

Oswego 2, Plainfield North 1: Seventh-seeded Oswego knocked off 10th-seeded Plainfield North to end the Tigers’ season in the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional.